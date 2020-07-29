Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Midwest as they ebb in the Sun Belt
Plus, President Trump promotes a video full of false covid-19 claims from a doctor who says demons cause illness, and Russia aggressively spreads virus disinformation in the United States.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.