Coronavirus crisis exposes something rotten in America
Plus, President-elect Biden selects a housing and agriculture secretary, and the White House proposes dramatically lower unemployment benefits in exchange for $600 stimulus checks.
Plus, President Trump asked the Pennsylvania House speaker for help overturning the election results, and Congress will pass a one-week funding bill to avert a shutdown as stimulus negotiations continue.