Coronavirus pandemic worsening inequality, especially in housing

Plus, two potential coronavirus vaccines are moving into the last phase of testing with 30,000-person trials, and Notre Dame pulls out of hosting the first presidential debate because of safety concerns.

About The Daily 202's Big Idea Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment. All The Daily 202's Big Idea episodes All podcasts