Elected leaders push back on calls to ‘defund’ police, but a reckoning is still underway on race
Plus, fourteen states report new record-high coronavirus infections, and the Trump administration is making it easier for hunters to kill hibernating bear cubs and slaughter wolf pups in national parks.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.