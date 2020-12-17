Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
FDA says Pfizer vaccine contains extra doses, but they can’t come soon enough
Plus, Congressional leaders add stimulus checks to a draft relief bill as they near a deal, and after a blast in Beirut destroyed a church, volunteers race to rebuild it by Christmas Eve.