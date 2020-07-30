Federal officials consider who will get first dibs on a potential coronavirus vaccine

Plus, the CEOs of the four biggest tech giants get grilled on Capitol Hill over their market power. And President Trump pulls 12,500 U.S. troops out of Germany.

