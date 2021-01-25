Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Fight over the rules grinds the Senate to a halt, imperiling Biden’s legislative agenda
Plus, lawmakers in both parties lobby White House for a more targeted relief bill, and pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines.