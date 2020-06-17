Five recommendations to prepare for the next pandemic, according to 29 national security pros
Plus, an inexpensive steroid is the first drug shown to reduce coronavirus deaths, and some good news for getting kids back to school this fall.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.