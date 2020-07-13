Florida shatters single-day infection record with 15,300 new cases
Plus, Anthony Fauci is sidelined by the White House as he steps up blunt talk on pandemic, and President Trump’s drop in polls has confident Democrats sensing ‘a tsunami coming’ in November.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.