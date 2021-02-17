Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you a briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Focus on Capitol Hill turns to passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill
Plus, the Texas grid got crushed because its operators didn’t see the need to prepare for cold weather, and House Homeland Security chairman sues Trump and Giuliani, accusing them of inciting Capitol riot.
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Focus on Capitol Hill turns to passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill
Plus, the Texas grid got crushed because its operators didn’t see the need to prepare for cold weather, and House Homeland Security chairman sues Trump and Giuliani, accusing them of inciting Capitol riot.