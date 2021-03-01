Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Former president Trump rules out third party as he moves to firm up control of the Republican Party
Plus, the CDC recommends Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, enabling inoculations to start this week, and the making of Madison Cawthorn.