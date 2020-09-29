Fresh evidence shows the Trump campaign sought to dissuade African Americans from voting in 2016

Plus, intelligence professionals say President Trump’s debts and foreign deals pose national security risks, and a new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”

Fresh evidence shows the Trump campaign sought to dissuade African Americans from voting in 2016

Plus, intelligence professionals say President Trump’s debts and foreign deals pose national security risks, and a new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate.
Previous Episode
As the global death toll nears 1 million from covid-19, health officials acknowledge an undercount
Plus, President Trump reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. And Democrats plan to make Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation a referendum on Obamacare.
Monday, September 28, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.