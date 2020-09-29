Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Fresh evidence shows the Trump campaign sought to dissuade African Americans from voting in 2016
Plus, intelligence professionals say President Trump’s debts and foreign deals pose national security risks, and a new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate.