Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Georgia elections official pleads with Trump to stop fearmongering.
Plus, Britain beats the U.S. in granting the Pfizer vaccine emergency authorization, and President Trump threatens to veto a defense bill unless a legal shield for tech firms is repealed.