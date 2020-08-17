House Democrats ending recess early in bid to check Trump's moves against the Postal Service
Plus, Democrats will juggle hundreds of live feeds to try creating the feel of a traditional convention, and the number of coronavirus cases in children is rising.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.