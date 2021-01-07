Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
In show of defiance, Congress certifies Biden as president-elect at 3:45 a.m.
Plus, Some White House aides resign in protest, as others discuss the 25th Amendment, and Joe Biden taps Merrick Garland for attorney general after Democrats win control of the Senate.