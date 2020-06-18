John Bolton’s book portrays Trump as cozy with autocrats
Plus, a deal to start the baseball season appears within reach after a secret meeting in Arizona. And the former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks was charged with murder.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.