Kamala Harris becomes first woman of color to accept a major party nomination for vice president
Plus, Trump praises the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. And centers that help child abuse victims have seen 40,000 fewer kids amid the pandemic.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.