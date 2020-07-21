Led by Merkel, E.U. leaders agree to major bailout package at contentious summit
Plus, President Trump threatens to deploy federal agents to Chicago, New York and other cities led by Democrats, and hundreds are camping out in Oklahoma’s unemployment lines.
