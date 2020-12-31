McConnell says there's "no realistic path' for senate to approve $2,000 stimulus checks

Plus, vaccines are slow to reach arms as Trump administration leaves final steps of mass vaccination to beleaguered states, and Sen. Josh Hawley’s plan to contest electoral college vote certification ensures drawn-out process
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”

McConnell says there's "no realistic path' for senate to approve $2,000 stimulus checks

Plus, vaccines are slow to reach arms as Trump administration leaves final steps of mass vaccination to beleaguered states, and Sen. Josh Hawley’s plan to contest electoral college vote certification ensures drawn-out process
Previous Episode
McConnell blocks Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks amid pressure on GOP to act
Plus, the first case of highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Colorado, and Louisville police move to fire two more officers involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor.
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.