Merrick Garland tells senators Capitol riot investigation will be first priority as attorney general

Plus, Dominion Voting Systems files a defamation suit against the MyPillow CEO over false election claims, and the first real-world coronavirus vaccine data out of Britain shows a decline in hospitalizations after the first dose.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”

Merrick Garland tells senators Capitol riot investigation will be first priority as attorney general

Plus, Dominion Voting Systems files a defamation suit against the MyPillow CEO over false election claims, and the first real-world coronavirus vaccine data out of Britain shows a decline in hospitalizations after the first dose.
Previous Episode
White House says Biden is ‘eager’ to go to Texas, possibly as soon as this week
Plus, the White House reiterates teacher vaccinations are ‘not a prerequisite’ to reopening schools, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz is trying to repair his public image following an ill-timed trip to Mexico.
Monday, February 22, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.