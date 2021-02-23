Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Merrick Garland tells senators Capitol riot investigation will be first priority as attorney general
Plus, Dominion Voting Systems files a defamation suit against the MyPillow CEO over false election claims, and the first real-world coronavirus vaccine data out of Britain shows a decline in hospitalizations after the first dose.
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Merrick Garland tells senators Capitol riot investigation will be first priority as attorney general
Plus, Dominion Voting Systems files a defamation suit against the MyPillow CEO over false election claims, and the first real-world coronavirus vaccine data out of Britain shows a decline in hospitalizations after the first dose.
Plus, the White House reiterates teacher vaccinations are ‘not a prerequisite’ to reopening schools, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz is trying to repair his public image following an ill-timed trip to Mexico.