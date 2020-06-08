Minneapolis city council wants to dismantle its police department. What does that mean?

Plus, protesters in Europe are pushing for a reckoning with racism in their own countries. And, President Trump is struggling to come up with a new campaign slogan.

About The Daily 202's Big Idea Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment. All The Daily 202's Big Idea episodes All podcasts