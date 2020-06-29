Mississippi will remove Confederate battle emblem from the state flag
Plus, coronavirus infections surpass 2.5 million in the U.S. And Trump allies are pushing the president to shake up his campaign.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
