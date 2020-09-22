Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
New book by a former member of Mueller’s team says they pulled their punches investigating Trump
Plus, the Manhattan District Attorney says in court that President Trump could face charges for falsifying business records and tax fraud, and the CDC reverses its covid guidance yet again.