New Trump pandemic adviser pushes controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy
Plus, citizenship applicants caught in backlog distraught over inability to vote this year, and President Trump to visit Kenosha as local officials ask him to stay away
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.