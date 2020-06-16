Only one of the winning plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s landmark LGBTQ ruling lived to see it
Plus, volunteers put their lives on the line as guinea pigs for a coronavirus vaccine, and cars have rammed into crowds of peaceful protestors 19 times this month.
