Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Pence determined to maintain schedule after five aides test positive, irrespective of CDC guidelines
Plus, a new wave of covid cases is straining resources nationwide, and eleven are arrested after fights erupt between a pro-Trump caravan and protesters in Manhattan.