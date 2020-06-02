Protesters tear-gassed before D.C. curfew so Trump could have a photo op

Plus, more than 60 million Americans are now under curfews, with terrible reports of lootings and shootings from coast to coast. And, local leaders say white instigators are to blame for some of the worst rioting.

