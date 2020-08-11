Putin says his daughter took Russia’s new vaccine. Experts worry it could make coronavirus worse.
Plus, the pandemic reshapes American spending patterns, and Lebanon’s prime minister resigns.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.