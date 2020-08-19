Senate Intelligence report undercuts Trump denials related to knowledge of Russian interference

Plus, Joe Biden officially becomes the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, and the Postmaster General says he will suspend policies blamed for mail delays until after the election.

