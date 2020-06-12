Some folks just cannot kick the coronavirus
Plus, the sign-up page for President Trump’s rallies now includes a coronavirus liability waiver, and the Trump administration is concealing the identities of coronavirus loan recipients, shielding undeserving applicants from public scrutiny.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.