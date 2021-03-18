Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Suspect charged with eight counts of murder in killings at Atlanta-area spas
Plus, the IRS to push the filing deadline for 2020 taxes to mid-May, and Ohio attorney general sues Biden administration over the stimulus package.