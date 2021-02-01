Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you a briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Ten Senate Republicans propose compromise covid relief package, posing challenge for Biden
Plus, experts urge faster vaccinations and stepped up efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus variants, and Republican representative Adam Kinzinger is starting a PAC to challenge the party’s embrace of former President Trump.
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Ten Senate Republicans propose compromise covid relief package, posing challenge for Biden
Plus, experts urge faster vaccinations and stepped up efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus variants, and Republican representative Adam Kinzinger is starting a PAC to challenge the party’s embrace of former President Trump.