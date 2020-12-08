Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you a briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
The Trump administration passed up the chance to buy more vaccines from Pfizer
Plus, President Trump asked the Pennsylvania House speaker for help overturning the election results, and Congress will pass a one-week funding bill to avert a shutdown as stimulus negotiations continue.
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
The Trump administration passed up the chance to buy more vaccines from Pfizer
Plus, President Trump asked the Pennsylvania House speaker for help overturning the election results, and Congress will pass a one-week funding bill to avert a shutdown as stimulus negotiations continue.