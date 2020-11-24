Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump allows transition to begin, but his baseless efforts to sow doubt continue
Plus, 86,000 covid patients are hospitalized today in America, and House Democrats reckon with their diminished majority.