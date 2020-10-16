Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump defends retweeting conspiracy theories in abrasive town hall
Plus, coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in most states, and President Trump was warned that Rudy Giuliani was the target of a Russian intelligence operation.
Plus, as Amy Coney Barrett finishes her time in the hot seat, Democrats acknowledge she’ll be confirmed. And the Treasury Secretary says a coronavirus relief deal seems very unlikely before the election.