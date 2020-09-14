Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump defies local regulations to hold an indoor rally in Nevada
Plus, smoke smothers the Pacific Northwest, hindering firefighting efforts. And Trump appointees seek greater control over CDC reports about the coronavirus.