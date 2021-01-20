Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Trump issues 143 midnight pardons and rescinds ethics rules
Plus, uncertainty reigns in the Senate as Mitch McConnell says President Trump provoked the mob, and a dozen members of the National Guard are removed from inaugural duty.