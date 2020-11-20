Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump puts democracy through a stress test
Plus, the CDC recommends against traveling or gathering for Thanksgiving, and the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department go to war with each other.