Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump tried to reach Georgia’s secretary of state at least 18 times before he finally got through
Plus, ambulances are starting to ration oxygen as America shatters its covid hospitalization records, and the EPA finalizes a damaging rule that will make it much harder to safeguard public health.