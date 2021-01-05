Trump tried to reach Georgia’s secretary of state at least 18 times before he finally got through

Plus, ambulances are starting to ration oxygen as America shatters its covid hospitalization records, and the EPA finalizes a damaging rule that will make it much harder to safeguard public health.
Previous Episode
Trump pushes Georgia secretary of state to ‘find’ votes
Plus, President Trump’s deregulatory push has made the pandemic worse, and Iran begins enriching uranium to 20 percent in new violation of nuclear deal.
Monday, January 4, 2021
