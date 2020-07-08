Trump’s attacks on mail voting are turning Republicans off absentee ballots

Plus, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization. And, in a Pennsylvania nursing home, some veterans recevied hydroxychloroquine even without covid-19.

