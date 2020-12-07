Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Trump’s ideologues pursue deconstruction of the administrative state in their final days
Plus, Kelly Loeffler dodges questions in a Georgia Senate debate, and Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus.