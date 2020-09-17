Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
U.S. came ‘much closer’ to war with North Korea in 2017 than public knew, Trump told Woodward
Plus, President Trump’s plan for managing forests won’t save us in a more flammable world, and the CDC director says coronavirus vaccines won’t be widely available until the middle of next year