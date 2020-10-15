Videos show conservative activists coordinating with White House aides behind closed doors

Plus, as Amy Coney Barrett finishes her time in the hot seat, Democrats acknowledge she’ll be confirmed. And the Treasury Secretary says a coronavirus relief deal seems very unlikely before the election.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”

Videos show conservative activists coordinating with White House aides behind closed doors

Plus, as Amy Coney Barrett finishes her time in the hot seat, Democrats acknowledge she’ll be confirmed. And the Treasury Secretary says a coronavirus relief deal seems very unlikely before the election.
Previous Episode
Supreme Court nominee does not consider Roe v. Wade a ‘super precedent’
Plus, the Supreme Court allows President Trump to abruptly end the Census, and top scientists are appalled that the White House is entertaining a proposal to hasten “herd immunity.”
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.