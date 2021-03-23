Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
White House prepares massive infrastructure bill
Plus, AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial shows coronavirus vaccine is 79 percent effective, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is confirmed to lead Labor Department.