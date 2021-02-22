Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
White House says Biden is ‘eager’ to go to Texas, possibly as soon as this week
Plus, the White House reiterates teacher vaccinations are ‘not a prerequisite’ to reopening schools, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz is trying to repair his public image following an ill-timed trip to Mexico.
