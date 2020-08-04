Why Trump turned against Deborah Birx

Plus, Chad Wolf emerges as President Trump’s favorite DHS secretary. And Trump says he wants the US government to get a cut from any sale of TikTok.

About The Daily 202's Big Idea Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment. All The Daily 202's Big Idea episodes All podcasts