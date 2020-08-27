Wildcat strike brings sports to a standstill on fourth anniversary of Kaepernick kneeling
Plus, A 17-year-old is charged with homicide after shooting during Kenosha protests, according to authorities. And Laura makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
