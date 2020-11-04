Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
With the presidency on the line, Trump wants judges to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots
Plus, Republicans are clinging to their Senate majority, and several House Democrats unexpectedly go down.