A new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate
From "The Daily 202"podcast, Biden’s support stands at 54 percent to Trump’s 45 percent among the Keystone State’s likely voters. Biden’s current edge among likely voters appears sizable but is not definitive, given the five-point margin of error.
From "The Daily 202" podcast. Plus, Trump reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016. And Democrats plan to make Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation a referendum on Obamacare.