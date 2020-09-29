A new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate

From "The Daily 202"podcast, Biden’s support stands at 54 percent to Trump’s 45 percent among the Keystone State’s likely voters. Biden’s current edge among likely voters appears sizable but is not definitive, given the five-point margin of error.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS

A new poll shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania ahead of the first debate

From "The Daily 202"podcast, Biden’s support stands at 54 percent to Trump’s 45 percent among the Keystone State’s likely voters. Biden’s current edge among likely voters appears sizable but is not definitive, given the five-point margin of error.
Previous Episode
Five weeks out from the election, Trump plays defense in several states he carried in 2016
From "The Daily 202" podcast. Plus, Trump reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016. And Democrats plan to make Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation a referendum on Obamacare.
Monday, September 28, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.